Sedate start by Lahiri at Tulsa as Grace shoots record Day 1 score

Anirban Lahiri shot a 2-under par 68 on the opening day of LIV Golf Tulsa as the Cedar Ridge Country Club but attention was mostly reserved for South African Branden Grace and his bogey-free 9-under 61.

Grace, who already holds the record for the low round in a men’s major with a 62 at the 2017 The Open, entered the LIV Golf record books too for his effort at Broken Arrow on Friday that gave him a handy lead over the field.

Grace’s total bettered the previous best LIV Golf single round score of 62 that is currently shared by five players. On his heels though were 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele of the HyFlyers on 7-under 63s at Cedar Ridge.

Lahiri added his 68 to identical scores by team leader Bryson DeChambeau and Mayakoba leg winner Charles Howell III to carry Crushers GC into a comfortable mid-pack placing.

“This for us is majors at the moment, so we’ll take it,” Grace said. “Every time you can shoot low numbers, it’s good – and it’s nice to see the team play well.”

“Just trying to work on the routines, not let bad things sneak to your head at certain times, things like that,” said Grace, winner of the first LIV Golf event held in America last year in Portland. “This was a really good day.”

Grace’s 61 and good efforts from Stingers GC captain Louis Oosthuizen (65) and a 67 from Dean Burmester saw the all-South African team top the group leaderboard by six shots on 17 under par.

Johnson’s 4Aces, the current point leaders in the team standings, were second six shots behind, with Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC and Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC were another shot back on 10 under pars.

Local boy Talor Gooch who has won the last two LIV Golf League tournaments to climb to the top of the individual champion standings, shot a 2-under 68 that did not count for his team, the RangeGoats.

That did not prevent him from applauding the big fan presence for LIV Golf’s first event in his home state of Oklahoma.

“It was awesome,” Gooch said later. “I had some more nerves early than I expected, but it was a blast out there. … The pressure I put on my state the last couple of tournaments when I’ve kind of called them out, they came through for us today.”

The long-hitting Dustin Johnson had a roller-coaster round especially over the first nine holes with some wayward hitting but fired six birdies over his final eight holes shots to make good ground on the leader.

“Through the middle of the round, got a little squirrely, just wasn’t driving it well,” said Johnson. Hit a really bad tee shot on 6 … Then just on the back nine, drove it better and hit it close. I made a couple of putts.”

LIV Golf rookies Steele’s round included an eagle as he sought to find his early season form that gave him consecutive top-five finishes for Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers. He was also part of the four-man playoff in Tucson.

“I’ve had some good rounds but haven’t put together three rounds the last couple of events,” Steele said. “Haven’t been driving it as well as normal. That’s normally a strength of mine.”

Day 1 scores

1. Stinger GC (-17): Branden Grace 61, Louis Oosthuizen 65, Dean Burmester 67

2. 4Aces GC (-11): Dustin Johnson 63, Pat Perez 67, Patrick Reed 69

T3. RangeGoats GC (-10): Bubba Watson 66, Harold Varner III 67, Thomas Pieters 67

T3. Ripper GC (-10): Cameron Smith 64, Matt Jones 67, Marc Leishman 69

5. Smash GC(-9): Matthew Wolff 66, Chase Koepka 67, Brooks Koepka 68

T6. Cleeks GC (-8): Richard Bland 66, Martin Kaymer 68, Graeme McDowell 68

T6. Torque GC (-8): Joaquin Niemann 64, David Puig 69, Sebastián Muñoz 69

8. Majesticks GC (-7): Ian Poulter 67, Laurie Canter 67, Lee Westwood 69

9. Crushers GC (-6): Bryson DeChambeau 68, Paul Casey 68, Anirban Lahiri 68

T10. HyFlyers GC (-5): Brendan Steele 63, James Piot 71, Cameron Tringale 71

T10. Fireballs GC (-5): Sergio Garcia 68, Abraham Ancer 68, Eugenio Chacarra 69

12. Iron Heads GC (+1): Scott Vincent 69, Danny Lee 70, Sihwan Kim 72