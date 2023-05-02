Sunday to remember for Indian golf as Aditi, Anirban make news

Indian golf’s leading lights Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri made it a Sunday to remember in slightly different ways. While Aditi brought in her best-ever result on the LPGA Tour with a tied second place finish in Loa Angeles, Lahiri was handed a coveted invitation to the upcoming PGA Championship.

At the inaugural edition of the $3 million JM Eagle LA Championship, Aditi Ashok took a share of second place behind Australia’s Hannah Green alongside China’s Lin Xiyu in a three-way playoff on 9-under par 275.

Now in her seventh season on the LPFA, Aditi held the 36-hole lead and also led briefly on the final day before a missed par putt dropped her into the tie for first place but the 25-year-old Indian star was eliminated in the first tiebreak hole when her birdie putt did not drop.

With four Ladies European Tour titles, Aditi remains winless so far on the LPGA but was happy with her display over the week at Los Angeles.

“I think overall it’s a good week.” Aditi told the LPGA website. “I’ve never played in this position on the LPGA, to be near the lead on the first day and stay there the whole tournament. “The competition is just so deep out here. Ten people have a good tournament but only one can win. I’m happy with the way I played.”

Aditi (66-70-72-67) and Lin (68-74-66-67) were first in the clubhouse having posted 9-under 275s. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th while Aditi had par to fall out of the title race. On the second extra hole Lin hit into a bunker, came out to 18 feet but missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in for an emotional win.

Overnight leader Cheyenne Knight tied for sixth place alongside world no. 1 Nelly Korda, while Yin Ruoning tied for fourth with Ayaka Furue of Japan.

Having started the year with a win at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, an LET event, Aditi was consistent over four days in Los Angeles in making her first cut of the 2023 LPGA season.

“I think I played good today, kind of like the first day, no mistakes. Just the bogey on 17. Feels like that's the shot I left out there. Get a week off so I’m going to relax. This week was actually a little more exhausting than I thought it was going to be.

“But, still, I’m happy with where my game is at, so just work on the same stuff and try and do some of this at Founders (the $3 million Cognizant Founders Cup) too.”

Meanwhile, Lahiri will make his sixth appearance at the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York, from May 18 to 21 having received his invitation during the LIV Golf Singapore event over the weekend.

The 35-year-old, who will lead the Indian challenge at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games later in the year, has a tied fifth place finish at the year’s second major which he achieved in 2016. It also remains the best performance at a major by an Indian.

Lahiri fell out of the top 100 in the world rankings recently but a tied second place finish at the Asian Tour’s International Series Vietnam three weeks ago earned him enough points to make it back into the reckoning for the 105th edition of the PGA Championship that is run by the GA of America.

LIV Golf results earn no official world ranking points and the ‘establishment’ in the form of the PGA and DP World (European) tours has sought to freeze out those who crossed over to the Saudi Arabia-funded parallel circuit.

Since signing up as a LIV Golf member last year, Lahiri has two second place finishes and won the team event as part of the Crushers at the season-opener in Mayakoba, Mexico, earlier this year.