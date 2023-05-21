Three-way tie for lead after tough opening two days at PGA Championship

World number two and 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler of the US, Canadian Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland of Norway led the way after two rounds of the 105th PGA Championship in Rochester, New York, on Friday as tough conditions at Oak Hill claimed a few big names heading into the weekend.

Scheffler (67-68), Conners (67-68) and Hovland(68-67) were all tied on 5 under par 135, two shots ahead of fourth-placed Americans Bryson DeChambeau(66-71) and Justin Suh (69-68) while world number one Jon Rahm and defending champion Justin Thomas scrambled to make the cut that fell at 5 over par 145.

Two-time past winner Brooks Koepka hita day’s best of 4 under 66 to share sixth place, world number three Rory McIlroy was level par 140 and 2021 champion Phil Mickelson made in through on the line alongside Jordan Speith who is chasing a career grand slam at the PGA Championship.

In all 76 professionals from a starting field of 156 made the cut. Those missing out included Indian star Anirban Lahiri (7 over 147), US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England, Italy’s Ryder Cup star Francesco Molinari and rising Korean Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim.

Scheffler is in search of marking a second consecutive season with a major title while Conners and Hovlandare still to win one of golf’s four big tournaments.

Recent LIV Golf Tulsa winner Dustin Johnson was unable to match his first round performance (67), hitting a 4 over 74 on Friday but holding on to a place in the top 20. Just nine players had recorded sub-par scores after 36 holes, an indication of just how tough conditions have been so far at Oak Hill with more bad weather predicted for the weekend.

Joint leader Scheffler, whose bogey on the 36th hole cost him the outright lead, said later the course would punish errant play and it needed one to focus on the job at hand and leave behind whatever had happened. “If you are barely off out here, you’re going to get punished pretty severely. I was just trying to grind today.

“I’ve done a good job the first two days of keeping the golf course in front of me and scrambling well. Once you get impatient around this place,you’re going to try and birdie every hole. And that’s when you are going to start digging yourself a pretty deep hole,” he said.

Scheffler also pointed out he was happy to be at the front of the field. “I feel comfortable in these situations.These are the positions I want to be in. I want to be near the lead. I don't want to be in 30th place or going home. I show up to the tournaments to perform at my best.

"I'm excited to be in a good position going into the weekend. I'm going to keep my head down and keep doing what I'm doing."