Tiger shows tournament rust in Albany opening round as Harman, Finau share lead

Thursday was always going to be all about Tiger Woods. No competitive golf since April, ankle fusion surgery in the interim, and a quality field to compete against meant there would be plenty of question marks over his performance

In the end, the Hero World Challenge tournament host did reasonably well though the final number was not the best, a 3 over par 75 at the Albany Golf Course in New Providence, The Bahamas, but quite a few boxes would have been ticked off in the mind.

All was well for the first 14 holes, but a double bogey and two further dropped shots pushed Tiger down to 18th place, eight shots off the pace as The Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau led after the first day on 5 under 67s.

“I didn’t have my feels,” the five-time winner of the event said. “Conditions were tough early. I did not finish off the round like I needed to. Kind of went sideways at the end.

“I wanted to compete, I wanted to play. I felt like I was ready to compete and play. I hit it solid most of the day. As I said, I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do and need to do.”

Though Woods said the round was productive in terms of hitting shots, the game was clearly rusty and he made a few unexpected calls including trying to punch out from under a bush that eventually led to the double bogey.

“Should I do this or not? By then I’m pulling the trigger,” he said. “I shouldn’t really pull the trigger. Hit a bad shot. I kept doing it time and time again. It was a lack of commitment to what I was doing and feeling. I’ve got to do a better job of it.

“Physically I knew I was going to be OK,” said Tiger, whose back nine produced a 39 after making the turn in level par. “Mentally, I was really rusty and made a lot of errors in the mind that normally I don't make.”

Up ahead, 2014 winner Jordan Speith made only five pars but still held third place behind Harman ad Finau with a late run that went bogey, birdie, birdie, bogey, eagle, bogey and birdie before a closing par.

Also in the wars was the returning Will Zalatoris after back surgery who trailed the field with a 9 over par 81 that included three double bogeys and a bogey in a four-hole stretch between holes 8 and 12. In April, Zalatoris had withdrawn from the Masters with recurring back issues.

“I think it’s a really tough golf course,” Harman said after his round that included a closing bogey and six birdies. “The wind was blowing. I got out of position a few times, made some really nice up-and-downs.”

Finau sank four birdies in a five-hole stretch between holes 11 and 15 to carry him into the joint first-round lead.

“That was a nice start,” he said later. “I made some crucial par saves, a lot of six, seven footers whether it was after a chip or a bad first putt. That just kind of kept the momentum throughout the round. I hit it nice enough to score, and just happy I was able to capitalise with some of those short putts.”

Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland was 1-over 72 after the first round while 2021 and 2022 runner-up and world number one Scottie Scheffler was in a four-way tie for fourth place on 3 under 69 alongside fellow-Americans Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

