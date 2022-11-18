Australia is first step outwards for LIV Golf in new season

In line with its focus on spreading the franchise base as far and wide as possible, LIV Golf has announced that its 2023 season will include a full-scale event in Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia.

The breakaway league, which will now be called LIV Golf League, had made its intentions of taking the league Down Under clear by signing up Australia’s biggest star and winner of 150th The Open this year, Cameron Smith. That step gave the Greg Norman-fronted league a toehold to start with, completed by last week’s announcement.

According to LIV Golf, Adelaide’s Grange Golf Club will form part of its 14-tournament schedule for 2023 and will mark Australia’s debut in the LIV Golf League calendar with the full complement of stars making the trip to the Antipodes. LIV Golf Adelaide will be played from April 21 to 23.

“Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Norman was quoted as saying.

“This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe. There is massive potential for Australia to play a bigger role in this great sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to showcase Adelaide for our league’s debut year.”

“I’ve always been a staunch proponent personally as a player to promote the game of golf in Australia. I did it for decades and decades. So I made the journey down here, and I knew how the Australian market was basically devoid of quality players to the magnitude of what LIV has on its books, and I knew LIV and the Australian public would just absolutely embrace our platform.”

“I couldn’t have done it quite honestly without having someone like Cam Smith willing to commit to Team Aussie. For him coming on board and to see the way has 120% embraced LIV and the LIV family concept has helped accelerate it all,” said Norman.

The move has official backing. After the Australian PGA and Golf Australia cold-shouldered the Saudi Arabia-backed league, the South Australia government stepped in to support Norman, who calls himself an honorary citizen of the state though he is Queensland born.

“Securing the first Australian LIV Golf tournament is an exciting coup for South Australia,” said Peter Malinauskas, premier of South Australia . “As Premier, I am determined to lure more major events to South Australia, which means more visitors, more economic activity and more jobs.”

“This is exactly what our economy needs as we emerge from the pandemic, in particular our hospitality sector which has done it tough over the past couple of years. LIV Golf will bring some of the world’s best golf players to SA for an event the likes of which our country has never seen before.”

“This is going to be unlike any other sporting event that we’ve hosted in the state of South Australia, and it’s something that is truly international that we can all be very proud of indeed.”

“We’ll see the whole state bursting at the seams showcasing everything we have to offer. We know when people come to South Australia for the first time, they end up wanting to come back a second time. They go home and they spread the world. “

“So, the prospect of having LIV Golf attracting a whole new demographic of people to come to our state, not just to experience golf but to experience all of our amazing regions and the world-class food and beverage offering is something that is worthwhile to be excited about,” Malinauskas added.

Along with Cameron Smith, Adelaide will see other Aussie stars like Marc Leishman and Matt Jones in action at the Grange, There’s a bit of history involved here, as the Adelaide golf course was the venue of Norman’s first professional title win back in 1976, the West Lakes Classic.

Also in action will be the full slate of LIV signings, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and India’s very own Anirban Lahiri.

Final rosters for the LIV Golf League are expected to be announced early next year with 12 team franchises competing for a staggering $405 million in prize money.