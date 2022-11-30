Avani Prashanth: A star rises in the South

Is there something in the Bangalore air that helps churn out quality golfers in near assembly-line fashion? Or is it an enabling environment that provides young golfers the means and methods to explore their potential to the fullest extent possible? Climate and a growing number of quality coaching establishment also certainly play a part in this spurt of talent emerging from the country’s information tech hub.

In fact, Bangalore and Chandigarh are the new power centres of Indian golf, eclipsing traditional centres like Delhi and Kolkata in the process. Both cities boast great depth in particularly the junior and amateur ranks and have contributed significantly to the sport in the preceding twenty-odd years. But until a true successor to Jeev Milkha Singh emerges from the City Beautiful, Bangalore for now remains the front-running engine that is driving Indian golf onwards.

Just look at the lineup of names that are now established stars not just on the domestic professional circuit but also on the international stage too. Anirban Lahiri was the flag-bearer of this generation, first making a mark on the national pro tour before graduating to the Asian Tour, the PGA Tour thereafter and now making his mark on the nascent LIV Golf stage.

Immense impact

Aditi Ashok was the next, her career trajectory almost mirroring that of Lahiri’s in making her way to the US-based LPGA Tour. But was the heroics at the Tokyo Olympic Games that did Indian golf the greatest service. She may not have left Japan with a medal but Aditi certainly put her sport front and centre in the minds of millions of Indian who are normally indifferent to the sport.

And now add the name of Avani Prashanth to the list.

Already a two-time national amateur champion at 16, most recently in the last week of November at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Avani has been making big strides in her development and results since first taking up the game age the age of four. From a host of junior achievements, the rangy teenager has graduated to success on the senior stage as well, as her performance at a recent women’s professional tour event at Chandigarh underscored, victory coming by a massive 10-stroke margin in a field full of experienced professional golfers.

A major high in her nascent career came Avani’s way when the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club invited her to its annual Women’s Amateur championship this March based on her display at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship (WAAP) in Dubai the previous autumn. She would g on to finish in tied 21st place but picked up valuable experience at an iconic American golf course.

Clear goals

Ahead of her visit to the United States, Avani told this writer reflecting her career goals, “Once I am on the LPGA, it will be difficult to get opportunities to play Augusta since it only hosts a men’s professional event. So this will be a rare chance and I am really excited to go there.

“Usually, the top amateurs get invited and I have not been playing that many tournaments except the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific where I finished 16th and only the winner qualifies. So, it was a real nice surprise when I got the invitation.”

Avani is already one of the longest hitters in the women’s domestic game, carrying 260-plus yards with the driver. “During the two lockdown spells, many golfers lost practice time, but Avani didn’t as she can practice at home,” the teenager’s father, M.S. Prashanth, a top level management executive said.

When the David Ledbetter Academy opened in India at the Oxford Golf Club in Pune, Avani signed up with well-known coach Laurence Brotheridge who continued to monitor her progress even after the academy shut down during Covid, working remotely having returned to England. With the limitations imposed during the two lockdowns, technology came to the rescue of many coaches and their trainees around the world and the Bangalore teenager has made the most of her association with In between, on her way back from Britain where she had travelled for the Junior R&A Championship this sunner, Avani spent time with her coach as well.

A second WAAP appearance, in Thailand this time, a member of the India team to the World Amateur Team Championship where at tied 44th she was the best performer in the team and part of the team to the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou in China next September alongside Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik, Avani is clearly proceeding in the right direction steered closely by her parents. Her goals are clear, and the progress towards them have been steady.