LIV Golf’s Miami finale shows it is not going to vanish in a hurry

When a movement like LIV Golf comes along, it can take have an unsettlingly disruptive effect on the established order, which was in this case the long-running professional golf set-up in the United States and Europe.

Few though bargained at the breathless pace at which the Greg Norman-fronted, Saudi Arabia-funded parallel league ran between June and November would shake things up. Between June and the end of October, LIV Golf and Norman dictated the conversation.

And it was not all hot air either. In total, $225 million was put up as prize-money by the parallel league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, $50 million for the season-ending team championship at Donald Trump’s golf course in Miami alone.

Every player associated with LIV Golf made money, from the $120,00 by the bottom-placed Andy Ogletree, all the way up to $35.6 million by individual and team winner Dustin Johnson. And with an expanded schedule under a new name coming up for the 2023 season, Norman’s punt at shaking the tree appears to have been a success.

How much it develops and grows will be known over the next couple of seasons. There is the matter of world ranking points that is still up in the air. These points help players earn entry to big-ticket events like the four majors – the US Open, Augusta Masters, the PGA Championship (all in the US) and The Open in Britain.

Presently, the system of rating tournaments, and calculating ranking points in professional golf is carried out by Official World Golf Ranking, which is largely funded and backed by the existing establishment including the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, the European PGA Tour, the Royal and Ancient, the US Golf Association and two other entities.

And so far, OWGR has denied – on various grounds – any ranking points to LIG Golf events and players. As it rates 23 tours in all, including our domestic PGTI, the Asian Tour and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour, the OWGR is a significant tool in the hands of the establishment, mainly the PGA Tour and the DP World (European) Tour.

They have resisted the LIV presence and its players by imposing penalties, bans and other coercive methods. But there has been at least one awkward backfire as well. Spain’s Adrian Otaguei contested the European Tour’s suspension, had it stayed legally, and won the Andalucian Masters in his home country under the DPWT banner.

He then returned to play the LIV Golf finale in Miami.

And with such vast sums of money available to the golfers, this is going to happen more and more.

Next year, the breakaway circuit will rebrand itself as the LIV Golf League, bump up available prize money by 63 per cent to $405 million from the $225 million distributed this year and expand to 14 events across the world. The season will start in February and end in September with Asia and Australia joining the list of venues.

Already there is talk of Greg Norman having completed his additional signings for the new season and once the scheduled is released in November, speculation will truly kick off about what is to come.

Meanwhile, here’s the full money list earned by LIV Golf members this year. In all, 68 different players participated with 52 of them earning in excess of a million dollars, including Anirban Lahiri, who netted a cool $4.2 million.

The 2022 money list:

1. Dustin Johnson – $35,637,767

2. Branden Grace – $16,634,666

3. Peter Uihlein – $12,814,786

4. Patrick Reed – $12,210,714

5. Talor Gooch – $10,374,500

6. Brooks Koepka – $8,276,100

7. Charl Schwartzel – $8,135,000

8. Pat Perez – $8,023,500

9. Cam Smith – $7,378,500

10. Eugenio Chacarra – $6,932,000

11. Carlos Ortiz – $6,135,314

12. Sergio Garcia – $6,128,786

13. Henrik Stenson – $5,566,000

14. Louis Oosthuizen – $5,395,167

15. Joaquin Niemann – $4,524,286

16. Matthew Wolff – $4,226,167

17. Paul Casey – $4,543,367

18. Hennie du Plessis – $4,530,000

19. Abraham Ancer – $4,445,500

20. Chase Koepka – $4,328,964

21. Lee Westwood – $4,272,914

22. Anirban Lahiri – $4,226,000

23. Jason Kokrak – $3,959,500

24. Richard Bland – $3,545,833

25. Sam Horsfield – $3,534,000

26. Bryson DeChambeau – $3,511,750

27. Matt Jones – $3,404,700

28. Wade Ormsby – $3,069,500

29. Ian Poulter – $3,003,333

30. Charles Howell III – $2,995,333

31. Marc Leishman – $2,968,000

32. Laurie Canter – $2,906,950

33. Sihwan Kim – $2,382,000

34. Graeme McDowell – $2,373,381

35. James Piot – $1,936,000

36. Kevin Na – $1,914,286

37. Martin Kaymer – $1,911,800

38. PhacharaKhongwatmai – $1,858,333

39. Bernd Wiesberger – $1,843,500

40. Phil Mickelson – $1,825,350

41. Turk Pettit – $1,691,000

42. Justin Harding – $1,319,167

43. Scott Vincent – $1,498,700

44. Harold Varner III – $1,457,500

45. Jinichiro Kozuma – $1,205,000

46. SadomKaewkanjana – $1,312,286

47. Jediah Morgan – $1,395,000

48. Adrian Otaegui – $1,294,500

49. Hudson Swafford – $1,241,000

50. Shaun Norris – $1,006,000

51. Cameron Tringale – $1,091,200

52. Shergo Al Kurdi – $1,044,000

53. Travis Smyth – $846,000

54. Hideto Tanihara – $752,600

55. Oliver Bekker – $737,500

56. Ryosuke Kinoshita – $624,000

57. Yuki Inamori – $501,000

58. David Puig – $405,000

59. Ian Snyman – $316,000

60. Pablo Larrazabal – $315,000

61. Blake Windred – $263,000

62. Itthipat Buranatanyarat – $249,000

63. JC Ritchie – $226,000

64. Viraj Madappa – $154,000

65. Kevin Yuan – $146,000

66. Oliver Fisher – $136,000

67. Ratchanon Chantananuwat (A) – $136,000

68. Andy Ogletree – $120,000

Ratchanon Chantananuwat’s earnings were donated to a charity of his choise as the Thai star retains his amateur status.

(List source livgolf.com)