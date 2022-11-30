PGTI Order of Merit race turning into cliff-hanger

Not often does the race to the top of the rankings turn into a dogfight on the domestic Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), but there can always be exceptions. The 2022 season is proving to be one such.

With just two events of the season remaining, two players are neck-and-neck for top honours as well as bragging rights to a crown worn by a select few including Rashid Khan (three times), Shamim Khan (twice), and Anirban Lahiri. Both have won a record-tying five times each and are within a couple of lakh of rupees of the other and it is probably fitting that one of the most lucrative seasons in recent memory has sparked off such a tight battle.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh and Gurgaon’s Manu Gandas may not be the best-known names in Indian golf yet but have emerged as the protagonists in a fascinating tale of supremacy. Sandhu is 25, Gandas, 26. The latter is the more experienced of the two, having turned professional in 2015, while Sandhu in his fourth year as a PGTI member. Gandas has now won six times on the PGTI and Sandhu has eight titles to his name.

Not very much separates the two, essentially.

They are also in the process of equalling and rewriting records. With his fifth title, the IndianOil Servo Masters in Digboi, Sandhu joined Ashok Kumar (2006-07) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (2009) as the most successful players in a season, A week later, Gandas was on that short list too with victory at the inaugural Vooty Masters in Hyderabad. In doing so, he matched another record, of the lowest winning total in a PGTI event of 24-under par that has so far been shared by Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan and Akshay Sharma.

The season’s final two events – one presented by two-time Indian Open winner Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia at his home course, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, and the Tata Steel Tour Championship in Jamshedpur – remain to be played. The Chawrasia Invitational is offering a Rs 1 crore prize purse in its inaugural year, while the Tour Championship has a Rs 3 crore price tag. These are big-ticket events and could influence the final shape of the Tata Steel PGTI rankings list on which Sandhu and Gandas are first and second.

While Sandhu has so far earned Rs 67.39 lakh through the year, Gandas has pocketed Rs 65.78 lakh and just one good performance in these remaining two tournaments could be decisive in shaping the final standings.

Both are level-headed young men. “I’m quite pleased with the records added to my name but my focus is more on taking my game to the next level,” Gandas said after his victory at the Rs 1 crore Vooty Masters. “This win gives me the momentum for the final two events of the season.”

Sandhu is equally low-key in his reactions. “I’m quite pleased to be leading the PGTI Order of Merit and look forward to maintaining my position at the end of the season,” was all he would say after winning the Rs 75 lakh Servo Masters in Assam.

The two have in fact pretty much dominated the season, their 10 wins combined making up fully half of the events played so far. While Gandas was first off the blocks at the Glade One Masters in Ahmedabad and followed up with wins at the Delhi-NCR Open, Chennai Open, the Golconda Masters and most recently the Vooty Masters, Sandhu has been right up there.

His first title, and a career fourth was the Players Championship at the Tollygunge Club. The Players Championship in his hometown of Chandigarh was next, the J&K Open in Jammu and Players Championship in Panchkula coming in quick succession before the Servo Masters win at Digboi in mid-November.

And with just two events to go, both are focused in bringing home the big prize, top spot in the Tata Steel PGTI rankings. It promises to be an interesting final few weeks of the 2022 season.