The Official World Golf Rankings conundrum

The issue has been roiling the professional golf world for some time how, but has begun to acquire sharper outlines in the recent past.

I am of course, referring to the growing clamour around the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), and the discrepancies that are becoming clearer by the day.

But first, some background.

OWGR is a private entity set up at the initiative of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club to try and work out a system by which golfers playing on the 23-odd professional tours around the world could be graded on a uniform system.

It grew out of International Management Group founder Mark McCormack’s unofficial World Golf Rankings and was first applied at the 1986 Masters. Over the years the system has undergone considerable changes in its methodology starting with a three-year base for calculating points that gave declining value to end year of each cycle and the highest value to the most recent.

The first change followed three years later with each event played earning an average number of points instead of a lumpsum total with a minimum of 60 events (20 per year), further refined to reflect the quality of field with guaranteed points for golf’s our majors –the Masters, the PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open Championship,

The next iteration came in 1996 with a two-year cycle put in place over the preceding 36-month system and the number of tournaments cut to 40 (20 per year). This helped double the points available for the majors and points being now reduced every 13 weeks against the previous total. Further refinements have followed and since 2012, only a player’s previous 52 tournaments within the two-year period are now considered in calculating his ranking average.

In all of this, a skew has crept in by adding greater weight to points earned on the PGA Tour against the 22-odd other professional tours worldwide. Though OWGR and its defenders insist the system has a rational basis, recent results and points upgrades have only helped to underline the tilt towards the US-based PGA Tour.

Rolling period

On its website, OWGR outlines the present system thus: “The OWGR System is run over a two-year “rolling” (104-week) period.

“Ranking Points are derived from each tournament's Total Field Rating.

“Ranking Points are maintained at full value for a 13-week period to place additional emphasis on recent performances.

“Ranking points are then reduced in equal decrements for the remaining 91 weeks of the two-year Ranking period.

“Each player is then ranked according to their average points per tournament, which is determined by dividing a player’s total number of points by the number of tournaments they have played over that two-year period.

So what are field ratings?

Every player in a tournament contributes performance points as determined by his individual strokes gained world rating. The sum of these performance points determines the Total Field Rating.

The four majors are rated separately.

Scores from completed 18-hole round stroke-play events are eligible for inclusion in the strokes gained world rating, the OWGR says.

‘Soulless system’

Writing in the Hindustan Times, Dubai-based golf journalist Joy Chakravarty pointed out, “The new system, where the Field Rating calculation is based on a statistical evaluation of every player in the field, is ostensibly a good idea. It seems like a fair system. It has the coldness of a cut-and-dry scientific calculation. What it completely lacks is the warmth of human thought and empathy.

“The new system cannot be faulted. But like a perfect robot, it recognises that the PGA Tour is the place where the strongest players play, and it will keep rewarding them … The OWGR needs to understand that in order to feed the big fish, it has sucked out the oxygen from every other tank and left the smaller fish asphyxiated.”

Former world number one Jon Rahm won twice in six starts on the DP World (European) Tour between early October and the third week of November, and gained a fraction of the points earned from events on the PGA Tour over the same time-frame with far weaker fields.

Quite understandably, the burly Spaniard called the OWGR a “laughable” system.

‘It’s a joke’

Ahead of the DP World Tour’s season-ended in Dubai, he said, “I’m going to be as blunt as I can. I think the OWGR right now is laughable. Laughable. Laughable. The fact that the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic doesn’t have any of the top 20 in the world has more points than this event where we have seven of the top 20 is laughable.

“I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better. I don’t care what their system says. I think they have made a mistake. I think some aspects of it might be beneficial but I think they have devalued the value of the better players.”

Four days later, after winning the Dubai event, Rahm added, “I mean, I beat amazing players today. I don't know if I can add any more to what I said. Maybe I was too far back, I don't know. I've gone second, first, fourth, first ... and I have not changed my world ranking.

“I don't know if that explains what I meant the other day but it should. I feel like it gets to a point where your play should start to be rewarded. ... I understand why they did the changes they made where it would be a perfect system and every single field is 150 – I'll say one more time, we don't get the same points for our win here, it's a bit of a joke.”

Rahm picked up 21.8 points for beating 49 other players, including six of the world's top 25, in Dubai while Adam Svensson received just over 37 points for his victory at the RSM Classic, a full field event but with no top-25 players. And while Svensson went from world number 174 to world number 72, Rahm’s progress was fifth in the OWGR – to fifth after his Dubai title win.

And on the Indian pro tour, we have a five-time winner in Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, a near-miraculous performance considering golf’s start-to-win ratio. Yet, the young Chandigarh player has climbed a total of four places, from 401st, to 397th for recording three wins and a runner-up finish.

Make of thar what you will.