Tiger is on the prowl again as he lines up comeback schedule

Tiger Woods is on his way back. With the world of men’s professional golf riven as it is by the rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, this is probably the best news the sport could have hoped for as Woods is now seen as something of a benevolent patriarch, even if he has ostensibly put his weight behind the former, at least for now.

Since his last competitive round, at The Open in July, Woods has opted to extend his rehabilitation from a February 2021 high-speed car crash that almost ended his career, and feel his way back into the game at the top level. The second round at St Andrews was Tiger’s ninth and last tournament foray till he makes it to the starter’s gun at the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next week.

The limited field event at Albany near Nassau was initially announced with 17 invitees from the top 25 in the world rankings and three vacant slots. That immediately gave rise to speculation that Tiger was planning to play the tournament he has hosted since 2000, and sponsored by Indian two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp since 2014. A week ago, Woods confirmed he would indeed turn out in the Bahamas after pulling out of the PGA Championship earlier in the year due to discomfort with his injured leg. He competed in the Masters at Augusta in April over all four days and missed the cut during an emotional farewell at The Open in the English summer.

Career low

Since then, Tiger Woods has played no competitive golf and instead concentrated on recovering from his accident injuries fully. The 15-time major winner returns with a career-low ranking of 1266th in the world.

The World Challenge will run from December 1 to 4 at the Albany course, a property co-owned by Woods and will see past winners Jordan Speith of the US, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Woods himself and defending champion Viktor Hovland of Norway in the final list of 20. Joining the event host as tournament exemptions are England’s Tommy Fleetwood and American Kevin Kisner. Six entrants -- Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim, Shane Lowry and Corey Conners – will make their Albany debut this year.

Albany field (with nationality and world ranking)

Scottie Scheffler (USA, 1), Xander Schauffele (USA, 5), Jon Rahm (Spain, 6), Justin Thomas (USA, 7), Collin Morikawa (USA, 8), Matt Fitzpatrick (England 10), Viktor Hovland (Norway, 11), Sam Burns (USA, 12), Jordan Speith (USA, 13), Tony Finau (USA, 14), Billy Horschel (USA, 15), Cameron Young (USA, 17), Sungjae Im (South Korea, 18), Max Homa (USA, 20), Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim (South Korea, 21), Shane Lowry (Ireland, 23), Corey Connors (Canada, 25), Tiger Woods (USA, tournament host), Kevin Kisner (USA, tournament exemption), and Tommy Fleetwood (England, tournament exemption).

In late November, Tiger confirmed he would be playing a longer schedule than previously expected starting with the World Challenge, an exhibition tie and then finally, the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son Charlie. The Orlando tournament is a 20-team event for past winners of either a major or the Players Championship and a family member who is not a PGA Tour or LPGA Tour member. Last year, Tiger and Charlie finished second behind John Daly and his son John Daly II by one shot.

In a statement, Tiger said, “We have been looking forward to this week all year. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

In between the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship Tiger will play a made-for-TV exhibition event billed as The Match in Florida on December 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner teaming up against Justin Thomas and Speith. In all, that means Tiger will put himself through seven competitive rounds in the space of 18 days.

PIP-topper

Tiger Woods has also topped the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme for a second year running, earning a $15 million bonus even though he has so far played just nine rounds of tournament golf in 2022.

McIlroy reportedly told the Associated Press that he had finished second behind his good friend in the $100 million incentive even though the PGA Tour is yet to formally make an announcement on the results of the programme that rewards tour members who have “shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.”

McIlroy’s second place in the expanded PIP this year was worth a reported $8 million, the amount Tiger received for topping it in 2021.