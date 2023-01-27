Corporate captains, celebs line up for BT Golf Mumbai

An A-list from the corporate world, administrators, and celebrities will tee it up at the second leg of the Business Today Golf event of the 2022-23 season at the historic Royal Willingdon Sports Club golf course on Sunday, January 29, as India’s most prestigious multi-city corporate tournament continues its revival.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired golf events for the next 22 years and its revival after a three-year break has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the second event of the 2022-23 season, a packed field – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 course in Tardeo.

As with the Delhi leg, Mumbai will also have a ladies tournament which has attracted its own share of interest divided between luminaries from the corporate world and the arts.

A quick look at the long list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal, especially given the season. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented come Sunday at the elegant Willingdon Sports Club, one of India’s oldest golf courses with a history that is almost unique in the long line of legacy clubs that exist across India.

Thus, teeing it up on Sunday will be former SEBI chairman G.N. Bajpai, Vijay Chauhan, chairman and managing director pf Parle Products, Arjun Nohwar of Warner Media, Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director CIDCO. Jayant Dua of Grasim Industries, A.

Balasubramaniam, managing director of Aditya Birla Capital, Sanjay Ruia of Ruia and Ruia, Tata Motors Finance managing director Shyam Mani, Bank of America’s Sudhir Jain, and Ramnath Krishnan, MD and group CEO of credit rating agency ICRA.

In the ladies field are Neha Grover of Nykaa.com, Malvika Viren Miskita of M.T. Miskita and artist Shilpa Singhal.

Format

BT Golf Mumbai will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address by BT & Sponsor

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.30 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.45 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.45 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner & Runner Up