Diksha Dagar, family escape serious injury in Paris car accident

Diksha Dagar, set to participate in her second Olympic Games, was unhurt when the car she was travelling in with her family met with an accident in Paris on Tuesday. According to wire reports, the golfer, her father and caddy Narinder, mother, and brother were in the car that was hit as they were returning from an India House function on Tuesday night.

Diksha and three-time Olympian Aditi Ashok are in the field for the women’s competition that tees off next Wednesday.

The men’s competition that began on Thursday saw Shubhankar Sharma in tied 29th place on 1 under par after 17 holes when play was halted with a storm hitting the area.

Fellow-debutant Gaganjeet Bhullar was down in tied 56th place on a 4 over par 75. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama held the clubhouse lead with an 8 under 63 after an early start.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele of the US was in sole second place on 6 under 65 with Chile’s Joaquin Neimann, Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and Joohyung Kim of Korea sharing third place on 5 under 66s.

According to reports, her father said the golfer was unhurt and would start the competition on schedule on August 7. Her mother, however, was hospitalised with an injury to the spinal area and would remain under observation for a few more days, the wire reports said.

The Indian Golf Union also confirmed that Diksha would be competing at Le Golf National near Paris as per schedule. “We spoke to Diksha’s father Col. Dagar after the accident and would like to confirm that the family is safe,” Indian Golf Union president Brijinder Singh said in a statement.

“Diksha’s mother has suffered a stress in her spine due to the impact and is under medical supervision and her brother is also safe and sound. “On behalf of the Indian Golf Union, I would like to reiterate that we are in continuous touch with the family and will continue to provide whatever support possible in this situation.

“I wish her good luck for a memorable performance,” Singh added.

