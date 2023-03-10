Garden City’s top guns to turn out for BT Golf Bangalore

The best of Bangalore’s business and corporate golfing talent will parade their wares at the award-winning Prestige Golfshire Club for the fourth leg of Business Today Golf presented by Royal Ranthambore on Saturday, hoping to add some glory and win at least one of the many attractive prizes on offer to their accomplishments in the boardroom.

India’s most exclusive, by-invitation golf tournament is co-presented by Indian Oil Corporation and Qatar Airways, mobility partner MG Motor and tourism partner Rajasthan Tourism.

Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh will attend the event as the chief guest and be a part of the post-golf festivities along with dashing batsman Robin Uthappa who will also be playing in the event.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired places to be seen for the next 22 years and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest. For the fourth event of the 2022-23 season, a packed field of almost ahundred golfers – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 course in the shadow of the Nandi Hills.

As with the Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad legs, BT Golf Bangalore will also have a ladies tournament that has attracted its own share of interest and a good number of entries all vying to be crowned as the best on the day.

A look at the long list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal. Technology honchos dominate the line-up as can only be expected at the metropolis that has come to represent the best of Indian technology. Beyond tech, sectors like fashion, travel, finance, medicine and medicare, hospitality and real estate will all be well-represented come Saturday on the rolling fairways and testing greens of Prestige Golfshire, one of India’s more attracting and well-maintained golf courses.

Thus, teeing it up will be Accenture managing director Ajay Vij, Gaurav Dev Burman of Google, Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, founder, mentor and co-chairman of Maxvision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Gaurav Singh of hotel giant Marriot International, Indo Nissin MD Gautam Sharma, Ajay Kanwal of Jana Small Finance Bank, Anish Basu Ray of Tagz Food Intenational, Hemant Malik of ITC, Kalari Capital MD Rajesh Raju, Tata Hitachi Construction Machines MD Sandeep Singh and severl others.

The ladies challenge will be carried by Madhavi Manthani of Steamoid Technologies, Roopa Pratap, Nishi Kanwal, Latha Bopanna of NextBio Research, Anuradha Berry Urban Zing, Anupana Vatal, and Aditi Joshi.

With former India batsman Robin Uthappa adding his dashing presence, sporting Bangalore will be well represented too.

Format

BT Golf Bangalore presented by Royal Ranthambore will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address by BT & Sponsor

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.30 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.45 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.45 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner

Overall prizes

Straightest Drive

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin