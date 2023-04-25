Gooch survives topsy-turvy final Adelaide round to win; Lahiri is second

Overnight leader Talor Gooch of the US and playing for RangeGoats GC overcame some anxious moments created mainly by India star Anirban Lahiri to merge winner of LIV Golf Adelaide by three shots on a dramatic Sunday.

Ahead by a thumping ten shots following successive rounds of 10 under par 62, Gooch could only manage a one-over 73 but it was just about enough to see him pick up the handsome trophy and an even more handsome winner’s cheque of $4 million.

Massive crowds filled the Grange Golf Club following their players of choice through the day and celebrated noisily, especially on the par-3 Party Hole (12) where Chase, younger brother of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, even obliged with a hole in one.

"The roars just kept getting louder and louder and louder," the junior Koepka said. "And when it went in, I started just getting peppered with beer cans. I smelt like beer the whole entire rest of the day. "It was a wild, crazy experience."

But it was the Gooch-Lahiri battle that lasted almost all the way that held centre-stage on the day.

The 31-year-old American, teeing off in the shotgun format from hole 1, opened with a birdie but finally saw his bogey-free run end on the seventh hole, having 42 holes without dropping a shot in the tournament.

Worse was to follow as Gooch then double-bogeyed the next hole and suddenly, Lahiri, who was on a charge from early on, was just two shots behind and eight holes left to go. At this point, anything was possible. But two critical birdies after the turn saw Gooch put his run at the title back on track and he was never seriously challenged thereafter.

“I think golf is just really hard,” Gooch said afterwards, celebrating with his Australian caddy Mal Baker. “It‘s hard to put back-to-back days together like I did and even harder to do it three times in a row.

“I actually played fine out there today. The golf gods I think said, we don’t want this first win to be easy on you.

“Had a couple bad breaks here and there, so it made things interesting, but it was cool to kind of overcome the adversity and dig deep after I made a double on No. 10. It was kind of a point of we‘re either going to dig deep and do this or you’re going to stumble coming in.

“It was cool to dig deep and get the job done.”

In the team event, Gooch’s RangeGoats – starting the day three shots ahead – were unable to withstand the charge by LIV Golf’s most consistent unit, the 4 Aces and had to be content with second place one shot behind the winners. Ironically, Gooch was a member of the 4Aces last year when they won the overall title.

Lahiri closed with a 65 to finish second on 16-under par, one shot ahead of a four-way tie for third place between Cameron Tringale (67), Pat Perez (67), Patrick Reed (65) and British Open champion Cam Smith (66) all on 15-under 201.

The 35-year-old from Bangalore was two up till his last hole where he dropped a bogey after his drive screwed off to the right. It was till enough to guarantee his best-0ever paycheque as a professional golfer, of a handsome $2.125 million.

Stinger GC (-44), on top of the team standings after day one were third while Lahiri’s team, the Crushers, were fifth on 38-under behind Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers (-40).

Final counting scores

1. 4Aces GC (-46): Patrick Reed 65, Peter Uihlein 66, Dustin Johnson 67 (Rd. 3 score: -18)

2. RangeGoats GC (-45): Bubba Watson 67, Harold Varner III 69, Thomas Pieters 70 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

3. Stinger GC (-44): Dean Burmester 67, Charl Schwartzel 68, Louis Oosthuizen 70 (Rd. 3 score: -11)

4. HyFlyers GC (-40): James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 67, Phil Mickelson 69 (Rd. 3 score: -14)

5. Crushers GC (-38): Anirban Lahiri 65, Charles Howell III 67, Bryson DeChambeau 69 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

6. Smash GC (-34): Jason Kokrak 65, Chase Koepka 66, Brooks Koepka 70 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

7. Torque GC (-32): Sebastián Muñoz 67, Mito Pereira 69, Joaquin Niemann 70 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

8. Ripper GC (-31): Marc Leishman 65, Cameron Smith 66, Jediah Morgan 68 (Rd. 3 score: -17)

9. Fireballs GC (-30): Sergio Garcia 68, Abraham Ancer 70, Carlos Ortiz 71 (Rd. 3 score: -7)

10. Iron Heads GC (-28): Kevin Na 67, Danny Lee 68, Scott Vincent 71 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

11. Majesticks GC (-27): Ian Poulter 66, Henrik Stenson 68, Laurie Canter 70 (Rd. 3 score: -12)

12. Cleeks GC (-24): Martin Kaymer 71, Bernd Wiesberger 71, Richard Bland 72 (Rd. 3 score: -2)