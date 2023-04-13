Honey Baisoya in three-way tie for International Series Vietnam lead

Honey Baisoya shared the opening day’s clubhouse lead in the $2 million inaugural International Series Vietnam with a strong seven under par 65 alongside Korea’s Taehee Lee and Lee Chieh-po of Chinese-Taipei at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh on Thursday.

Baisoya, a seven-time winner on the domestic PGTI, was amongst a bunch of Indians setting the early pace on the Greg Norman-designed course in south-central Vietnam, which is hosting its first Asian Tour event in seven years.

The 26-year-old from the Delhi Golf Club dropped one shot on either side of the turn against nine birdies in all – two of them over his closing holes – while left-hander Kartik Sharma was the next best Indian on five under 67 after having led the field briefly in the morning.

“It was a very good round,” said Baisoya on the Asian Tour website. “I hit my ball well off the tee, my approach shots were good, and I made many putts but then I missed a lot of putts so it could have been better, but I’ll take it.”

Baisoya, who has been on a good run recently with tied sixth at the DGC Open, holed out from a greenside bunker on 18 for a birdie three.

Asian Tour Order of Merit winner in 2015 and winner of seven titles on the tour, Anirban Lahiri had a three under 69 alongside another early leader, Khalin Joshi, Shiv Kapur, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa S., and two-time Indian Open winner Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia, all tied for 39th place.

Lee was late in joining the party at the top of the leaderboard, hitting two eagles in his last five holes while recent DGC Open presented by Mastercard winner Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines was in a five-way tie for fifth place on a bogey-free 66.

Lee is the only one at the top to have won on the Asian Tour earlier, at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in 2019 at home and said later, “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, wind was strong, I played bad, very bad, but today the wind is nothing. Course was easy today, many players low score.”

“I didn’t make any mistakes, there was no wind, so the course played easy,” he added.

Rashid Khan was one under in his incomplete opening round, Gaganjeet Bhullar was level par 72 for tied 101st place along with Veer Ahlawat while Jyoti Randhawa was on 73 and Jeev Milkha Singh on a 79. Viraj Madappa had yet to complete his first round too.