Lahiri, Jeev front strong Indian presence at International Series Vietnam

India’s top-ranked golfer Anirban Lahiri leads a strong presence from the sub-continent at the $2 million International Series Vietnam that tees off on Thursday at the KN Golf Links in the Cam Ranh Bay area of south-central Vietnam.

Golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia who between them own five Indian Open titles, India’s most successful golfer on the Asian Tour Gaganjeet Bhullar and 2017 Panasonic Open India winner Khalin Joshi are all confirmed entries.

Also in the field are Kartik Sharma, Karandeep Kochhar, Shiv Kapur, Veer Ahlawat. Honey Baisoya, Chikkarangappa S., Rashid Khan, and Viraj Madappa.

First reserve Aman Raj, second on the domestic tour’s money list travelled all the way and even played a practice round on Tuesday but was unfortunate to miss out on a slot as all confirmed entries have turned up.

The four-day event, part of the 10-tournament International Series acts as a platform for VIV Golf League members to play alongside Asian Tour regulars and a good number from the breakaway league have entered as well, including Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, winner of the series opener in Jeddah.

The International Series Vietnam will be played at the Greg Norman-designed KN Golf Links, part of the KN Paradise Cam Ranh development along the East Sea coast of the East Asian nation that is growing into a popular golf destination.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Asian Tour will hold its first ever event in Scotland between August 24 and 27 at Fairmont St Andrews in the form of the inaugural $1.5 million St Andrews Bay Championship at the venue’s 7320-yard Torrance Course, designed by Scottish and Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance.

It sits less than five miles from the Old Course at St Andrews and has in the past staged international events including on the DP World Tour, the European Seniors Tour as well as Open Qualifying. Incidentally, the course is owned by Caleb Chan and Dr Peter Lam who have their roots in Hong Kong and the title win by fellow Hong Kong player Taichi Kho apparently helped them take the decision to play hosts.

Kho – the first from Hong Kong to win on the Asian Tour with victory at the World City Championship in Singapore – also earned a spot at The Open later this summer in Liverpool which will be his first major appearance.

The Scotland tournament immediately follows the International Series England as part of an Asian Tour ‘UK summer swing’ and will be the sixth of the International Series schedule.

Asian Tour commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant was quoted as saying, “There are few greater experiences in golf than playing in Scotland. It is widely known that Scotland’s golf

fans are among the most knowledgeable fans anywhere in the world and our players are really looking forward to teeing it up at a venue that is linked to the origins of the game as we know it. It is a true privilege.”

Added International Series head Rahul Singh, “The St Andrews Bay Championship will provide The International Series with an incredible opportunity to visit the ultimate golfing destination, St Andrews, Scotland, and we thank Fairmont St Andrews for helping to make this possible.

“The chance to stage an event at the Home of Golf so early on in our journey will be truly inspirational for our players and everyone involved in The International Series. We are an ambitious initiative that aims to travel and go beyond our traditional borders to help grow the game and there can be no better place to play one of our events than where the game originated.”