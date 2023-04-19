PGA Tour recasts its post-summer FedEx Cup schedule to widen opportunities

The PGA Tour continues to react in its bid to keep the LIV Golf League threat at bay, most recently by tweaking its schedule for the rest of 2023 so that its rank and file feel they too are a part and parcel of the larger picture.

As it stands, the front-heavy season that effectively ends by August is heavily loaded in favour of the elite group of PGA Tour members and has little incentive for them to commit to further participation.

This in turn threatens both television viewing numbers and sponsor interest, to counter which the tour recently said it was making sure those excluded from the $20 million limited-field designated events also get opportunities to both improve their rankings and seal their places for the 2023 FedEx Cup season.

As it stands the current shape and form of the tour’s scheduling risks alienating those who are not at the upper half of the FedEx rankings. To try and reduce the inevitable angst of those who are at risk of missing out on the big-ticket tournaments, the tour has now sought to address those concerns.

Whether or not that will make a substantial difference given the growing thrust of the LIV Golf League threat and the strong performance of LIV personnel at the recent Augusta Masters where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka tied for second behind Jon Rahm, remains to be seen.

“We are launching the most meaningful updates to the PGA Tour season since 2007, the first year of the FedEx Cup,” tour president Tyler Dennis said in a statement.

“The reimagining of our schedule – from the Regular Season with Designated and Full-Field events to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and culminating with the FedEx Cup Fall – creates distinct but connected ‘chapters,’ and within this new framework, the FedExCup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story.

“There will be so much at stake – and more immediate payoffs – as opportunities are unlocked in the FedEx Cup Fall for the season to come.

“Players have the chance to secure or improve their playing status and earn additional benefits for the following season, and we are confident a number of top performers will continue to support events that have traditionally fit into their respective schedules.”

As it stands, players finishing in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup playoffs and points list till the Tour Championship are exempt for 2024. What is new is this: Players ranked 51 and beyond will essentially continue to accumulate points to finalize eligibility for the 2024 season.

Winners during the post-summer section of the PGA Tour schedule will earn a two-year exemption besides entry into 2024’s first designated event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Players Championship besides eligibility majors that have invited past tour winners.

The reimagined schedule will also finalise priority rankings ahead of the 2024 season, including the top 125 category, create 10 more slots for designated events post the Sentry TOC and enhanced prize money.

In fact such has been the galvanising effect of the LIV Golf threat that the PGA Tour first substantially bumped up prize money purses, created more limited field events and even adopted a greater number of no-cut tournaments besides the Hero World Challenge. The post-summer schedule will now open with the Fortinet Championship (September 11 to 17) before taking a two-week break for the Ryder Cup (September 25 to October 1).

A three-week stretch of events follow in October including the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2 to 8); Shriners Children’s Open (October 9 to 15); and the Zozo Championship (October 16 to 22).

A further three events follow, and all seven are scheduled to be covered live, though with viewership numbers continuing to plunge, how effective this will be remains to be seen.