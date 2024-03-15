Rory McIlroy in three-way tie for clubhouse lead at Players Championship

Rory McIlroy sank a record-tying 10 birdies, but slipped thereafter to 7-under par 65 for a three-way share of the clubhouse lead in the incomplete first round at the 50th Players Championship alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Xander Schauffele at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday

Canada’s Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick of England were a stroke behind back in the PGA Tour’s flagship $25 million tournament, where nine players were yet to finish as play was suspended for fading light and world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler, rising star Ludvig Aberg and Australia’s Jason Day were in a seven-way tie for sixth place on 5 under 67

Schauffele’s bogey free 65 was his best in 15 rounds at the Players Championship where he finished second five years ago.

Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama, Byeong Hun An of Korea and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan were 3-under 69 to lead the Asian challenge in 22ndplace. Of the two Indian-Americans in the field, Sahith Theegala (70) was T37 and Akshay Bhatia (72) was T76.

Debutant Ryo Hisatsune of Japan dropped three shots over his last two holes enroute to a 70, matched by Korean duo Sungjae Im and 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim. An, who finished tied eighth at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for his third top-10 of the season, produced only his fourth round in the 60s since making his first appearance at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Matsuyama, who won the Genesis Invitational last month for an Asia-best ninth tour victory, bounced back from two bogeys in his first three holes with five birdies, three on the front nine and two on his way back to the clubhouse.

“I was all over the place today so to come in under par is something positive to take into tomorrow,” said Matsuyama, who holds three career top-10s at TPC Sawgrass. “Around the seventh hole, I kind of figured out what my body was going to allow me to do and was able to hit some good shots after that. I’m still not 100% (with a lower back issue). I still can’t rely on my putting so I’m hoping to hit some shots close tomorrow and leave myself with makeable birdie tries.”

Players champion in 2019, McIlroy tied the tournament record with 10 birdies in a round despite finding water with errant drives on the seventh and 18th holes. “It would be nice to shoot 62 and not have two in the water, I guess,” the Northern Irishman, who is ranked second in the world said.

“I had a decent day on Sunday at Bay Hill and shot 70, for sure I would have taken Monday off here. But because of not shooting a decent score, I grinded on the range and figured something out and put the time in, and it's sort of already reaping benefits, so that's nice.”