Talor Gooch pounds the Grange with second 10-under round in a row

Talor Gooch lined up a maiden individual and possible team win with his second successive 10-under par 62 to enter Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf Adelaide leading by a huge 10 shots from South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwarzel at the Grange Golf Club.

Playing this year for the Bubba Watson-led Rangegoats GC, Gooch unleased another bogey-free round to total a mind-boggling 20-under par 124, while his team were placed three ahead of the all-South African Stingers GC, 36 under par to 33 under par.

Much can happen in the team competition as three scores count towards the eventual result and seven other teams are still very much in contention, but the 31-year-old Gooch looks to have sealed the individual win and the $4 million paycheque that comes along as a bonus.

“It’s going to drive me even more to be aggressive and to go and put a good round up – not just coast to a win,” Gooch told the event website later. “We can’t just coast to a win as a team tomorrow, so we’ve got to go play some really good golf. We want to be on that podium really bad. I can’t wait to spray Bubba straight in the face with champagne, so I’m hoping we can get it done.

“Everything is just going my way. I’m hitting the ball where I want it to go … A lot of people have asked the last 24 hours, how did you do it, give me the secret basically. It’s like, if I had the secret, we would write that book and everyone would know it.”

Indian star Anirban Lahiri recorded a six-under 66 on the day, but that was only good enough to get him a share of eighth place alongside the likes of HyFlyers captain Phil Mickelson and home favourite Cameron Smith of Rippers GC.

Gooch’s 20-under 36-hole total is the lowest any LIV Golfer has reached after any round, and his 10-shot lead doubles the previous best 36-hole lead, such has been the domination of the Oklahoman who is scripting LIV Golf history as he goes along. Throw in the stat that he is yet to drop a shot and you begin to get an idea of his domination of the 6900-ofdd yard Grange course.

Ten shots behind are Stinger captain Oosthuizen and teammate Schwartzel, Pat Perez of Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces, Abraham Ancer of the Fireballs and Smash GC skipper Brooks Koepka, who won the previous LIV Golf event in Orlando and finished tied second at Augusta Masters earlier this month.

“I don’t think anybody is catching him,” Koepka said after his second-round 7-under 65. “I don’t know if it’s ever happened, especially after two rounds,” added Ancer, who also shot 65. “That’s insane.”

“To shoot 10-unders in a row around the track is sort of unheard of,” said Oosthuizen after his 66.

Gooch has 18 birdies and one eagle and has yet to suffer a bogey, missing just three fairways and one green in regulation.

The RangeGoats have never produced a podium finish, but now they’re on the verge of hoisting two trophies in Adelaide. “We're trying to get that podium for the first time,” Watson said, “but let's get that podium with a win.”

Team counting scores

1. Rangegoats GC (-36) Talor Gooch 62, Harold Varner III 64, Bubba Watson 67 (Rd. 2 score: -23)

2. Stinger GC (-33) Branden Grace 65, Louis Oosthuizen 66, Charl Schwartzel 66 (Rd. 2 score: -20)

3. 4Aces GC (-29) Dustin Johnson 65, Patrick Reed 65, Pat Perez 67 (Rd. 2 score: -19)

4. HyFlyers GC (-26) Phil Mickelson 65, Cameron Tringale 65, Brendan Steele 71 (Rd. 2 score: -15)

5. Fireballs GC (-23) Abraham Ancer 65, Carlos Ortiz 66, Sergio Garcia 68 (Rd. 2 score: -17)

T5. Crushers GC (-23) Bryson DeChambeau 65, Anirban Lahiri 66, Charles Howell III 69 (Rd. 2 score: -16)

T7. Torque GC (-22) Sebastián Muñoz 65, Mito Pereira 66, David Puig 67 (Rd. 2 score: -18)

T7. Cleeks GC (-22) Graeme McDowell 69, Bernd Wiesberger 70, Richard Bland 71 (Rd. 2 score: -6)

9. Smash GC (-19) Brooks Koepka 65, Chase Koepka 70, Jason Kokrak 71 (Rd. 2 score: -10)

10. Iron Heads GC (-18) Kevin Na 69, Sihwan Kim 71, Danny Lee 71 (Rd. 2 score: -5)

11. Majesticks GC (-15) Henrik Stenson 68, Ian Poulter 69, Lee Westwood 69 (Rd. 2 score: -10)

12. Rippers GC (-14) Cameron Smith 66, Marc Leishman 69, Jediah Morgan 71 (Rd. 2 score: -10)