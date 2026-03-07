Ace Golfer And Ex-P&G India CMD On 30 Years Of BT Golf And Friendship On The Fairways

At the season finale of BT Golf in Mumbai, industry leaders gathered to celebrate 26 years of the prestigious tournament. Former P&G India Chairman Bharat Patel, a participant since the very first edition, recalls receiving ‘BT Champion’ plaque by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group. Reflecting on the sport, Patel said golf offers a rare mental escape from the noise of markets and geopolitics, allowing players to focus fully on the game. Former DDB Mudra Chairman Emeritus Madhukar Kamath highlighted golf’s deeper lessons, saying the game teaches honesty because players write their own score. Drawing parallels with business, he noted that success in markets is like golf, it requires patience, resilience and optimism for the next shot.