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Amitava Sinha, Managing Partner, Rediffusion Branding Solutions, Gives Business Advice At BT Golf 26

Amitava Sinha, Managing Partner, Rediffusion Branding Solutions, Gives Business Advice At BT Golf 26

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 10, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Golf and business can often carry the same amount of concentration, effort, and patience. 

 

Amitava Sinha, Managing Partner, Rediffusion Branding Solutions, speaks to Business Today at the Tollygunge golf club in Kolkata and underlines the importance of keeping a positive attitude and keeping your chin up while playing golf, as well as when managing a business. 

 

He mentions how every hole can be an opportunity; hence one mustn’t give up.

 

Do you agree with this? Tell us in the comments and follow BTTV for more. 

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