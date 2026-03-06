'Any Sport Should Be Played With Love And For The Country': Yogeshwar Dutt To Business Today TV

Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt spoke to Business Today at a golf event in Gurugram, reflecting on India's progress in sports. The wrestler, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, stated, 'We still have a lot to do to become a world power in games.' He emphasized that while infrastructure has improved and the government is paying attention to sports, developing players' self-confidence remains crucial. Dutt noted that 10-15 years ago, players lacked facilities and sponsors, but today organizations like M3M, OGQ, and ONG support athletes. He explained Haryana's sporting success, saying parents in the region dream of their children becoming Olympic medalists. Dutt highlighted wrestling, boxing, shooting, and badminton as areas where India has strong medal chances. He encouraged youth to set big targets, stating, 'Any sport should be played with love and for the country.' Dutt also mentioned golfer Aditi's performance and India's preparations for hosting games and the 2036 Olympics.