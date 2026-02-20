Arun Murugappan On Golf, India’s Investment Climate & The Growth Outlook For TI India

At BT Golf Chennai, the conversation went well beyond the fairways. Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India spoke about how golf mirrors investing—patience, precision, and playing the long game. Sharing his outlook on India’s investment climate, he underlined why Murugappa Group remains firmly bullish, with Chennai continuing to be a strong base for manufacturing, innovation, and talent. Tube Investments is now sharply focused on scaling four key businesses, with a major thrust on EV and future-ready mobility solutions. This year alone, Murugappa Group plans to invest nearly ₹500 crore, signaling confidence in India’s growth story and its ability to build globally competitive businesses from here. From the greens to the shop floor, the message was clear: think long-term, invest with conviction, and scale with discipline.