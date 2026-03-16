AU Bank Representative Pledges Long-Term Partnership: 'We Stand With BT Golf For Many More Years'

A representative from AU Bank addressed attendees at a golf event, highlighting the bank's strong financial position and customer focus. The speaker noted that AU Bank has approximately 1,70,000 crores on balance sheet and 1,50,000 crores on deposits, with consistent NNPA and GNPA ratios. The bank is recognized for product innovation, technology, and customer service. The speaker emphasized AU Bank's commitment to a long-term partnership with BT Golf, a 25-year-old property, stating, 'We stand with BT Golf for many more years to come together.' The representative explained that rather than a short-term engagement of one or two years, the bank seeks sustained participation. The speaker believes this journey will strengthen the bank's proposition in the sport and create valuable engagement opportunities for customers and communities. Attendees were encouraged to explore AU Bank's products, with team members available for further discussion.