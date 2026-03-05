Banking Executive Says AU Bank Is 'First-Ever Small Finance Bank' To Get RBI Universal Bank Approval

A banking executive speaking at a BT Golf event announced that AU Small Finance Bank has received in-principal approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, making it the first-ever small finance bank in India to receive these approvals. The speaker described this milestone as a strong validation of the bank's governance, resilience and long-term vision. The bank currently serves over 1.2 crore customers across the country and operates through more than 2600 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 union territories, with a workforce of over 58000 employees. The speaker highlighted the bank's premium offerings including AU IV, AU Eternity Banking Programs and the Zenith Plus Metal Credit Card, designed for customers seeking curated and lifestyle-led seamless banking experiences. Drawing a parallel between golf and banking, the speaker emphasized that both require playing the long game with discipline, precision and consistency