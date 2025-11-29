BT Golf 2025-26 Hyderabad Awards Ceremony Marks A High-Energy, Successful Conclusion

The brand-new season of #BTGolf 2025-26, presented by AU Small Finance Bank, wraps up its Hyderabad Edition with a grand and energetic Awards Ceremony. The finale celebrated outstanding performances as business leaders, CXOs and golf enthusiasts showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship on the greens. This edition brought powerful networking, corporate camaraderie and unmatched golfing action—setting the tone for an even bigger season ahead.

With partners including AU Small Finance Bank, Qatar Airways, MG Motor India, ECCO, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Bombay Shirts Company, Indian Oil, Da Milano, Johnnie Walker, Telangana Rising Global Summit, Brigade, event delivered a world-class experience across one of India’s finest golf courses.

Stay tuned, like, share, comment and subscribe for complete highlights and exclusive moments from BT Golf 2025-26.