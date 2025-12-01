BT Golf 2025–26 Kicks Off In Hyderabad: Former Indian Captain Azharuddin Leads The First Tee-Off

The fairways came alive in Hyderabad as BT Golf 2025–26 opened its season at the stunning Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club. Under a cool morning sky, CXOs, founders, investors and senior leaders from India’s top companies gathered for a day where sport met strategy, and competition met camaraderie. Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and actor Manchu Manoj graced the event as Guests of Honour, presenting trophies and celebrating the spirit of the tournament. Over the next four months, BT Golf will travel across seven major metros, creating powerful spaces for networking, collaboration and leadership conversations — all on the greens. Next stop: Panchkula Golf Club, Chandigarh — December 14.