BT Golf 2025-26 Manesar, Gurugram Awards Ceremony Marks A High-Energy, Successful Conclusion

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 6:04 PM IST

The brand-new season of #BTGolf 2025-26, presented by AU Small Finance Bank, wraps up its Manesar, Gurugram Edition with a grand and energetic Awards Ceremony. The finale celebrated outstanding performances as business leaders, CEOs and golf enthusiasts showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship on the greens. This edition brought powerful networking, corporate camaraderie and unmatched golfing action—setting the tone for an even bigger season ahead. 

 

OUR SPONSORS:
1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)
2.  Indian Oil (Co Powered By)    
3. Qatar Airways  (Airline Partner)
4. MG Motor India  (Driven By Partner)
5. Golden Circle (Pouring Partner)
6. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)
7. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)
8. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)

