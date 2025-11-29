BT Golf 2025 In Full Swing | Golfers Call It A Sport Of Precision, Passion And Patience

The brand-new season of #BTGolf 2025-26 powered by AU Small Finance Bank tees off in Hyderabad! Business Today brings India’s premier corporate golf championship back with an expanded lineup of partners.

Witness top business leaders, CXOs and golf enthusiasts come together as BT Golf visits seven of India’s finest golf courses this season. Join us LIVE from Hyderabad for exclusive action, corporate camaraderie, on-ground highlights, leader conversations and behind-the-scenes moments. Don’t forget to like, share, comment and subscribe for complete coverage of BT Golf 2025-26.

OUR SPONSORS:

1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)

2. Qatar Airways (Airline Partner)

3. MG Motor India (Driven By Partner)

4. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)

5. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel (Hospitality Partner)

6. Bombay Shirts Company

7. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)

8. Da Milano (Official Gifting Partner)

9. Johnnie Walker (Pouring Partner)

10. Telangana Rising Global Summit

11. Brigade (Real Estate Partner)