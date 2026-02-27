Business Today
BT Golf LIVE: AU Small Finance Bank Presents 2025-26 Sixth Leg At Classic Golf Resort, Gurugram

  New Delhi
  Feb 27, 2026
  Updated Feb 27, 2026, 1:05 PM IST

 

Join us LIVE from the Classic Golf Resort, Manesar (Gurugram) as the BT Golf 2025–26 season enters its sixth leg. The day begins with onsite registrations, a warm breakfast gathering and the official opening ceremony celebrating 25 years of BT Golf’s legacy. This LIVE session also brings you exclusive coverage of the special Golf Clinic, where expert coaches train participants on posture, swing and on-course technique before the tournament tees off. Watch CEOs, founders, investors and corporate leaders arrive, interact and prepare for a high-energy day on the greens.

