BT Golf LIVE: Join AU Small Finance Bank Presents BT Golf 2025-26 For Its 4th Leg In Kochi, Kerala

Join us LIVE from the CIAL Golf Club, Kochi, Kerala as the BT Golf 2025–26 season enters its fourth leg. The day begins with onsite registrations and a warm breakfast gathering. This LIVE session also brings you exclusive coverage of the special Golf Clinic, where expert coaches train participants on posture, swing and on-course technique before the tournament tees off. Watch CEOs, founders, investors and corporate leaders arrive, interact and prepare for a high-energy day on the greens.

OUR SPONSORS:

1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)

2. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)

3. Qatar Airways (Airline Partner)

4. MG Motor India (Driven By Partner)

5. KSIDC (State Partner) 6. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)

6. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)

7. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)