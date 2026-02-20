BT Golf LIVE: Join AU Small Finance Bank Presents BT Golf 2025-26 For Its Fifth Leg In Chennai

Join us LIVE from the TNGF Cosmo Golf Club, Chennai as the BT Golf 2025–26 season enters its fifth leg. The day begins with onsite registrations, a warm breakfast gathering and the official opening ceremony celebrating 25 years of BT Golf’s legacy. This LIVE session also brings you exclusive coverage of the special Golf Clinic, where expert coaches train participants on posture, swing and on-course technique before the tournament tees off. Watch CXOs, founders, investors and corporate leaders arrive, interact and prepare for a high-energy day on the greens.

Our Partners:

1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)

2. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)

3. Qatar Airways (Airline Partner)

4. MG Motor India (Driven By Partner)

5. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)

6. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)

7. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)

8. NOVA (Realty Partner)

Stay tuned as we take you through the excitement of the opening session — LIVE — before the action-packed rounds begin. Like, share, comment and subscribe for more LIVE updates!