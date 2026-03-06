Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt golf
BT Golf LIVE: Join AU Small Finance Bank Presents BT Golf 2025-26 For Its Season Finale In Mumbai

BT Golf LIVE: Join AU Small Finance Bank Presents BT Golf 2025-26 For Its Season Finale In Mumbai

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 6, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 6, 2026, 3:58 PM IST

Join us LIVE from the Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai, as the BT Golf 2025–26 season comes to an end. The day begins with onsite registrations, a warm breakfast gathering and the official opening ceremony celebrating 25 years of BT Golf’s legacy. This LIVE session also brings you exclusive coverage of the special Golf Clinic, where expert coaches train participants on posture, swing and on-course technique before the tournament tees off. Watch CXOs, founders, investors and corporate leaders arrive, interact and prepare for a high-energy day on the greens.

 

Our Partners:
1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)
2. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)
3. Qatar Airways  (Airline Partner)
4. MG Motor India  (Driven By Partner)
5. Arthaus Collective Glassware (Celebration Partner)
6. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)
7. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)
8. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)

 

Stay tuned as we take you through the excitement of the opening session — LIVE — before the action-packed rounds begin. Like, share, comment and subscribe for more LIVE updates!

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended