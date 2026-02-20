Business Today
Business Leaders Tee Off At BT Golf Chennai

  New Delhi,
  Feb 20, 2026,
  Updated Feb 20, 2026, 9:33 PM IST

Golf is more than a sport—it’s a quiet classroom for life and leadership. At BT Golf Chennai, the fairways became a space for reflection, resilience, and respect for the long game. Among those playing were Anish Iyer, MD, Tejcons Constructions; A Duraisamy, MD, Petro6 Engineering & Constructions; and B Dhanaraj, Founder, Lawrence Offices of B. Dhanaraj. Between tee shots and putts, conversations flowed on building enduring businesses, navigating cycles, and staying focused under pressure—lessons as relevant in boardrooms as they are on the greens. In a world chasing quick wins, golf reminds leaders why patience, discipline, and integrity always matter.

