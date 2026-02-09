Business Today
Can A Sport Open Doors To Investment And Opportunity?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation Hibi George Eden, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, spoke to Sakshi Batra of Business Today on the sidelines of BT Golf Cochin, and shared his vision of how platforms like golf can help position Cochin as an emerging investment destination. He speaks about the city’s growing appeal for investors, businesses and IT services companies, highlighting its infrastructure, talent pool and strategic importance. As global interest in India’s growth story widens, Cochin is steadily finding its place on the investment map — and initiatives that blend networking, policy dialogue and sport could play a catalytic role.

