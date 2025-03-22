Family Says She Lives On The Course!

Madhavi Manthani, Director at Streamoid Technologies, has been playing golf for over two decades. Her family often jokes that she spends more time on the golf course than with them, but for her, golf is a passion that brings joy and balance. In this conversation, she shares how the sport has shaped her personal and professional life, offering discipline, focus, and a much-needed break from work. Watch as she talks about her journey with golf, why she loves it so much, and how she manages to juggle her career in tech with her time on the greens.