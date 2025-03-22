scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT Golf
Family Says She Lives On The Course!

Feedback

Family Says She Lives On The Course!

Madhavi Manthani, Director at Streamoid Technologies, has been playing golf for over two decades. Her family often jokes that she spends more time on the golf course than with them, but for her, golf is a passion that brings joy and balance. In this conversation, she shares how the sport has shaped her personal and professional life, offering discipline, focus, and a much-needed break from work. Watch as she talks about her journey with golf, why she loves it so much, and how she manages to juggle her career in tech with her time on the greens.

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement