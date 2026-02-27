Former Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt's Inspiring Life Story At BT Golf 2025-26

Watch Olympic bronze medalist former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt deliver an inspiring speech as chief guest at the Business Today Golf 2025-26 Sixth Leg, presented by AU Small Finance Bank at Classic Golf Resort, Gurugram. From fighter's spirit to India's Olympic dreams (2036 bid!), Yogeshwar shares powerful words on perseverance, national pride, and trying new sports like golf. He praises participants including cricket legend Madan Lal and Kartik, celebrates cricket's 2028 Olympic entry, and urges everyone to keep the sporting spirit alive. Highlights include the opening ceremony, golf clinic insights, and the legacy of 25+ years of BT Golf bringing corporate leaders together. Perfect for golf lovers, sports enthusiasts, and motivation seekers!

OUR SPONSORS:

1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)

2. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)

3. Qatar Airways (Airline Partner)

4. MG Motor India (Driven By Partner)

5. Golden Circle (Pouring Partner)

6. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)

7. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)

8. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)