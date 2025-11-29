Business Today
From Cricket To Fairways: Venkatapathi Raju On Cricket, Golf & Women In Sports

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 29, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 29, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

The spirit of sport shone bright as BT Golf Season 1 teed off at the magnificent Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad. We caught up with Venkatapathi Raju, former India cricketer and left-arm spinner, who has now found a new rhythm on the fairways. In this candid conversation, he reflects on the joy of competition, the addictive charm of golf, and the calm precision the game demands. From discussing what cricket taught him, to celebrating India’s rising women athletes, to speaking about camaraderie on the greens—Pethraju brings wisdom shaped by years on the field.

