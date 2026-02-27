From People Strategy To The Putting Green: Suneina Gera At BT Golf

At BT Golf, conversations around leadership extend beyond business metrics — they focus on people, purpose, and performance. In this interaction, Suneina Gera, an experienced HR professional, shares insights on building strong organisational cultures, nurturing leadership talent, and making thoughtful people-centric decisions — values that resonate deeply with the game of golf.

