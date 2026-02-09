Business Today
From Trade Unions To Investments: Kerala’s New Business Story At BT Golf Kochi

  New Delhi,
  Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:44 PM IST

Lok Sabha MP, Hibi George Eden addressed the BT Golf event in Kochi, highlighting Kerala’s changing business image and growing investment potential. Welcoming participants to the state, he said Kerala has moved beyond old perceptions of trade unionism and is now attracting major investments with improved ease of doing business and single-window clearances. He underlined Kochi’s emergence as a key business and networking hub, strong infrastructure, and hospitality ecosystem, expressing confidence that events like BT Gold will further boost investor interest and economic growth in Kerala.

