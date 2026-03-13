Golf Builds Patience And Focus

At BT Golf 2025–26, Ashok Arora, Proprietor, Paragon Electrical, and Rahul Garg from HDFC Bank shared their perspectives on what the sport teaches beyond competition. Arora pointed out that when you play golf with someone, you get to know their lifestyle and the way they think. Garg highlighted the personal discipline the game demands, noting that golf taught him patience and focus. According to him, staying patient and maintaining concentration are essential to winning golf matches and tournaments, making the sport as much a mental challenge as a physical one.