Business Today
BT Golf
'Golf Is A Great Place For Creating Lifetime Friendships'

Tee off with top business leaders as Business Today brings you the grand finale of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today's prestigious corporate golf event in Pune! Catch Sakshi Batra in an exclusive conversation with Praveen V Patil, Founder & CEO, Elevate Edge Consulting Group, Mahesh Kumar, Director, Samrat Motors, Anshuman Singh, MD, Radiant Guard Services & Deepak Gulati, CMO, Vaye Mobility. Discover how golf fosters leadership, strategy, and lifelong friendships on and off the course. Stay tuned for insights from the greens!

