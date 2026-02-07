Golf Is An Addiction. We Eat And Sleep Golf!

Join Sakshi Batra on Business Today Television as she brings you live coverage from the BT Golf event in Kochi, Kerala. In this engaging interaction, Sakshi speaks with a spirited group of golfers who share how the sport keeps them active, energized, and young at heart—even post-retirement. From enjoying the game purely for passion to competing with high spirits, the conversation captures the true essence of golf beyond winning. The discussion also turns insightful as Zubair Naina, Managing Director of Poseidon Foods, shares his views on India’s seafood export sector, highlighting brighter opportunities ahead following recent US and EU trade developments, while acknowledging past challenges from global competition.

Featured Guests:

• Gopakumar S – Management Consultant

• Minoo Varghese – Director, Elf Techpro

• Zubair Naina – Managing Director, Poseidon Foods

• Mathen Matthews – Golfer

