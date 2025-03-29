scorecardresearch
Golf Is The Only Sport You Play Against Yourself, To Get Better With Each Game'

Get ready for an exclusive conversation as Sakshi Batra engages with top industry leaders at Royal Ranthambore's Business Today's premier corporate golf event in Pune. Discover how golf fuels creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership insights from: Sonni Thomas, MD, Multihue Chemicals India, Kailash Monga, Chairman, Monga Strayfield Pvt Ltd, Sarad Chandra Annadata, Sr. Manager, R&D, Broadcom and Vinit Patel, MD, Filpak India Pvt Ltd Join us as we explore the intersection of business and sport at one of India's most prestigious golf courses. Stay tuned!

