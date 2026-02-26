Golf Isn’t A Game. It’s A Mindset — AU Small Finance Bank Proudly Partners With Business Today Golf

An AU Small Finance Bank executive discussed the bank's journey and a significant milestone at a recent corporate event. The speaker highlighted that AU Small Finance Bank received a universal banking license from the Reserve Bank of India in August 2025, describing it as a defining moment in the institution's 30-year journey. The executive emphasized that AU operates with a defined purpose and is working to curate various products for clients, including the IB program and the Eternity program. The remarks were made at what appeared to be a golf event organized by the bank. The speaker thanked participants for attending and expressed hope that the event had been successful despite sunny weather conditions. The bank has been positioning itself as a customer-focused financial institution with specialized banking programs.