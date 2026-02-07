Golf & Life: Handling Every High And Low

Join Sakshi Batra as she chats with a spirited group of golfers — many proudly serving or retired from the Indian Navy — right at the start of their round. Meet our featured golfers: Abraham Thomas, retired Superintendent of Customs and Central Excise Commodore RK Singh, Commanding Officer, Indian Navy (mentioned in guest names) Captain Shashank Bhargava, Indian Navy Commander Mohan Mathews, retired Indian Navy A special shoutout to the Indian Navy community for bringing discipline, camaraderie, and passion to the fairways. Watch the action unfold at this edition of AU Small Finance Bank presents BT Golf 2025-26 at CIAL Golf Club, Kochi — where business, sport, and beautiful backwaters come together!