Golfer Malvika Shares Her Experience Of The Tournament And The Spirit Of The Game Of Golf

At the Business Today Golf tournament season finale in Mumbai, golfer Malvika Miskita, associate at M. T. Miskita & Co., shared her passion for the sport and encouraged more women to step onto the course. Having played golf for over 18 years, Malvika reflected on her third year at BT Golf, praising the organisation and the welcoming atmosphere. She described golf as a sport of integrity, where players must “take the breaks they get and play the ball as it lies”—a lesson that carries into life beyond the course. Calling on more women to participate, Malvika said golf isn’t just for men, highlighting the growing and supportive community of women golfers at Willingdon Club.