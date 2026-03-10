Golfers At BT Golf In Mumbai Talk About Their Friendship, The Spirit Of The Game And More

At the season finale of the 26th Business Today Golf tournament in Mumbai, golfers Rashmi Agrawal and Mukesh Sanghvi spoke about how the sport has influenced their lives beyond the fairway. Playing BT Golf for the first time, Agrawal described golf as a deeply personal challenge. She said the sport is not about competing with others but about improving oneself, adding that the game has taught her persistence, discipline and the importance of fitness and mental well-being, something many women often overlook. Sanghvi, who has been playing golf for four years, said the sport has helped him develop calmness, focus and better decision-making, qualities that translate directly into high-pressure work situations. Both golfers also highlighted the social side of the sport, from building friendships to interacting with professionals from different industries.