Golfers Share Their Mantra, Camaraderie And Tips Gathered Over Decades

At the BT Golf season finale in Mumbai, three long-time friends shared how the sport helped forge a bond that has lasted over a decade. Venkataraman Renganathan, Senior Advisor at Alvarez & Marsal India, Sumit Yagnick, Senior Vice President at HDFC Bank, and Vijay Kumar, CEO of EFC Logistics India, reflected on their journey from golf partners to close friends. Venkat described golf as a “great leveller”, where achievements outside the course mean little once the game begins. Sumit highlighted the strong social network among golfers, including their 250-plus member WhatsApp group, while Vijay called golf a true stress buster that keeps their group connected through regular games. Their story shows how golf goes beyond sport—building friendships, connections and community across professions.