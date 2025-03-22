scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT Golf
Got My Friends From USA To Play BT Golf

Feedback

Got My Friends From USA To Play BT Golf

At Royal Ranthambore BT Golf in Bengaluru, Anupam Singhi from O’Neil Capital share how golf has been a game-changer for sealing business deals. He discusses the importance of networking on the golf course and how they brought their friends from the U.S. to experience BT Golf in India. Joined by Raghavendra S, they reflect on the unique blend of business and sport, making connections while enjoying the game. Watch as they tee off, talk deals, and enjoy a perfect day at one of Bengaluru’s finest golf courses!

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement