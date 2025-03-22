Got My Friends From USA To Play BT Golf

At Royal Ranthambore BT Golf in Bengaluru, Anupam Singhi from O’Neil Capital share how golf has been a game-changer for sealing business deals. He discusses the importance of networking on the golf course and how they brought their friends from the U.S. to experience BT Golf in India. Joined by Raghavendra S, they reflect on the unique blend of business and sport, making connections while enjoying the game. Watch as they tee off, talk deals, and enjoy a perfect day at one of Bengaluru’s finest golf courses!